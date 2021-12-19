Grooming begins on Vail Pass trails

Recent snow storms left enough accumulation for trail grooming to begin in the Vail Pass Winter Recreation Area.

“Snow conditions typically allow grooming to start by the end of November,” said Lead Snow Ranger Bryce Parker. “While grooming has begun, conditions are still early season with some thin areas.”

The White River National Forest partners with the Vail Pass Task Force to groom the trails. User fees collected at the Vail Pass Winter Recreation Area fund trail grooming, plowing, ranger patrols and visitor information services.

Day passes are $10 and can be purchased on-site at the trailheads. Season passes are $65 and available at Vail Pass via credit card at the automated fee machine (be sure to follow directions at the bottom of the receipt to receive your pass). Season passes are also available at the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District in Minturn and the Dillon Ranger District in Silverthorne.

Vail Pass snow rangers encourage visitors to plan ahead. Vail Pass is an extremely popular winter recreation area for backcountry skiing, snowboarding, and snowmobiling. The visitor parking lots typically fill by 9:30 a.m. on Fridays, weekends and holidays. Visitors are asked to park only in designated areas; parking in unauthorized areas causes road safety issues and inhibits plowing.

If the lots at Vail Pass are full, visitors will need to come back at a later time or access the Vail Pass Winter Recreation Area from trailheads at Camp Hale or Redcliff.

Additional information on the winter recreation area, including georeferenced Avenza trail maps for mobile devices, is available at fs.usda.gov/recarea/whiteriver/recarea/?recid=40891 .

Recreate responsibly, be respectful of other users, and get the avalanche forecast at Avalanche.State.Co.us/education/caic-programs/know-before-you-go-colorado/ .