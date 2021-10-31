Habitat Vail Valley to relocate ReStore to new Gypsum location

The new Habitat for Humanity ReStore is located on the U.S. Highway 6 corridor in the Airport Gateway Business Center near Costco in Gypsum.

Courtesy photo

To reach more customers, increase donations and build more homes, Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley is purchasing a larger, more visible location for its ReStore. Proceeds from the Habitat ReStore go toward building permanently affordable homes in Eagle County.

The nonprofit, in a news release, said the purchase of the updated, spacious showroom is a long-term strategic investment that will allow it to grow sales, increase the net contribution for home building and create sustainability. The store is located on the U.S. Highway 6 corridor in the Airport Gateway Business Center near Costco in Gypsum.

“This new location will provide greater visibility for shoppers and donors. We anticipate an increase in donations — both quantity and quality,” said John Welaj, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley, who has been instrumental in negotiating the purchase. “In turn, the increase in sales will allow Habitat to build more homes for hardworking local families”

Proceeds from the Habitat ReStore, which is currently located on Chambers Avenue in Eagle, go toward building permanently affordable homes in Eagle County.

Courtesy photo

The store, currently the Mountain Living showroom, is bright, airy and promises an elevated shopping experience. At 16,400 square feet, it is double the space of the current ReStore, allowing for an increase in inventory. The expected opening date for Habitat ReStore Vail Valley is spring.

Part of the bigger plan

Three years ago, as part of the strategic planning process, the Habitat Vail Valley team met with local leaders, community members and business partners. An expanded ReStore, with increased sales, was outlined as an important goal to help increase the number of houses Habitat builds annually. ReStore sales are reinvested into home building efforts, further leveraging each dollar to build more homes. It is anticipated that with the larger space and increased inventory, Habitat Vail Valley will be able to build two additional homes annually.

“We worked with Habitat International consultants who helped us develop a business model for the ReStore,” said Elyse Howard, Habitat’s development director. “Shoppers come from all over the Western Slope, but with this more visible location, our reach will be expanded. We believe with this new location, the ReStore will benefit from travelers going to the airport, Costco and surrounding businesses.”

The ReStore sells quality, gently used furniture, appliances and building materials at a price a fraction of retail. Most of the ReStore inventory comes from donations.

Get involved

Habitat is looking for committee members who are interested in helping with merchandising, logistics, procurement and donations. To support Habitat Vail Valley’s initiative to increase the number of homes built annually and expand family programs please visit HabitatVailValley.org .

Since HFHVV’s founding in 1995, the organization has provided housing stability for families in Eagle County, stewarding them through the process of becoming homeowners. Habitat works toward this vision by building strength, stability and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of decent and affordable housing.

For more info, call 970-748-6718, visit HabitatVailValley.org , donate, volunteer and shop at Habitat ReStore Vail Valley in Eagle.