Here’s a look at Colorado’s new driver’s license design

Colorado driver’s licenses are getting a new look.

The state Monday unveiled a new design for its licenses, featuring Mt. Sneffels, which is near Ouray in the San Juan Mountains, on the front. The back of the card features Sprague Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Small images of a Pueblo chili pepper and an elk are also featured on the new license design. Meanwhile, the names of the state’s 64 counties are written on the back of the card in microtext.

In addition to the new design elements, the state says the new driver’s licenses, which will be immediately available, have additional security features.

