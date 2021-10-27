Highway 6 and West Beaver Creek Blvd in Avon to undergo maintenance

The project area on U.S. Highway 6 and W. Beaver Creek Blvd. in Avon.

Courtesy Photo

Work to repair a water valve at the intersection of U.S. Highway 6 and W. Beaver Creek Blvd. in Avon begins Oct. 27 and is scheduled through Nov. 5. The bus stop at the junction will be temporarily relocated just west of the regular stop. Foot traffic detours will be in place when excavation activities begin on Wednesday.

Crane work will begin Nov. 1, which will reduce southbound traffic on W. Beaver Creek Blvd. to one lane until the repair is complete.

Work hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Travelers should use caution in the area and be aware of personnel and machinery operating adjacent to the road. Pedestrians, bicyclists and other non-vehicular users must comply with the sidewalk closure and detour.

This work will increase system reliability and improve the level of service to customers in the area.

For more information, visit ERWSD.org or contact district customer service at 970-477-5451.