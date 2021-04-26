It’s official: Colorado will get an eighth congressional seat in 2022

Population gains over the past decade mean Colorado will get an eighth congressional seat for the 2022 election, officially opening a political mosh pit of potential candidates who are looking to run for the job.

The U.S Census Bureau released state population figures on Monday that solidified the new seat, which has been long anticipated.

Colorado’s population jumped to 5,773,714, last year from 5,029,196 in 2010, a 14.8% increase. The nation’s population grew by 7.4% during that span to more than 330 million. America’s growth rate was its slowest since the 1930s.

Colorado is among six states that are gaining one or more congressional seats. Seven states will lose seats, including New York, which was 89 people away from keeping the seat.

