Lawsuit claims Onewheel’s failure to warn is to blame for Eagle County man’s death

A Onewheel rider leans forward in an effort to propel the device’s electric motor.

Vail Daily archive

It’s a feeling Onewheel riders know well: The device begins to push back a little before the motor suddenly dies.

The problem with that scenario, as alleged in a new lawsuit, is many Onewheel riders are propelling the device by leaning forward at the time, causing the Onewheel to nosedive upon the failure of the engine. And that can lead to injury or worse.

A case in Eagle County played out that way in late 2021, and a young man lost his father after the two enjoyed a Onewheel ride together in Gypsum.

The young man’s complaint says the device’s failure to provide an obvious warning when it’s about to nosedive caused the wrongful death of his dad.

The complaint was filed in U.S. District Court in Colorado on May 17 by plaintiff attorneys Robert W. Cowan and Aaron M. Heckaman of Bailey Cowan Heckaman PLLC.

According to the complaint, the father-and-son pair were riding together in December in Gypsum on a flat, smooth, asphalt-paved sidewalk when the Onewheel the father was riding suddenly nosedived while he was riding on the sidewalk, throwing him forward from the board.

The complaint says the man was knocked unconscious, suffering severe head and brain trauma as a result of being ejected from the Onewheel.

Police and paramedics arrived on scene, but he temporarily regained consciousness and was able to return to his residence. After arriving home, however, his condition worsened and he was rushed to Vail Health Hospital, where he stayed less than an hour before being air lifted to Denver Health Trauma Center. He underwent surgery, but did not improve and ultimately died as a result of the brain injuries caused by his unexpected ejection from the Onewheel device, according to the complaint.

The Vail Daily has chosen to withhold the name of the deceased man at this time due to the fact that his children, with whom he shares a surname, are too young to be named as administrators of his estate. The complaint says estate has the right to seek damages based on several factors: