Minturn Halloween celebration returns Saturday

Minturn's Halloween celebrations have been a deep part of the town's character for many years.

Vail Daily archive

The town of Minturn’s traditional trick-or-treating will take place Saturday, Oct. 30.

Stop by Town Hall, 302 Pine Street, for some candy and photo opportunities. Town staff will be giving out candy from 6-8p.m., or until the candy runs out.

The town will also give away a limited number of “Golden Tickets” for a special prize when redeemed at Town Hall. Golden tickets will be given out randomly at Helen’s House, 152 Main Street, beginning at 5 p.m.

Stop by the Minturn Fire Station for glow sticks and reflective bags. There will be a self-serve station outside for these items.

For up-to-date information, go to Minturn.org/home/events/12761 .

On Halloween, the Minturn Community Gardens will host a Halloween Garden Party. The event is sponsored by the town of Minturn, and will be hosted at the gardens, 243 Boulder Street, between Norman and Toledo.

This event is a fundraiser for the Community Gardens to help with much-needed improvements. There is a suggested donation of $10 per person, or $25 per family.

The Halloween Garden Party will feature live music by Jen Mack and Dave “Skip Dog” Anderson, light appetizers, Halloween crafts for the kids, kids and family costume contests with prizes, hot cocoa and hot cider.

For more information, go to Minturn.org .