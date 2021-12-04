 PHOTOS: Flights of brews at Beers of Prey in Beaver Creek | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Flights of brews at Beers of Prey in Beaver Creek

Eagle Valley Eagle-valley |

Beers of Prey was in full effect at the Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS SKI World Cup in Beaver Creek Village on Saturday.
Madison Rahhal/Vail Daily
A server pours a beer Saturday at the Beers of Prey in Beaver Creek Village.
Madison Rahhal/Vail Daily
On a hot day of fast skiing, cold beers are the perfect way to celebrate in Beaver Creek.
Madison Rahhal/Vail Daily
Some of the beer selections on hand Saturday at Beers of Prey in Beaver Creek Village.
Madison Rahhal/Vail Daily
Smiles abound at Beers of Prey in Beaver Creek Village.
Madison Rahhal/Vail Daily
Beers of Prey at the Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS SKI World Cup in Beaver Creek Village.
Madison Rahhal/Vail Daily
Lindsay Hardy shares some beers with two pals at Saturday’s Beers of Prey festivities in Beaver Creek Village.
Madison Rahhal/Vail Daily

Support Local Journalism