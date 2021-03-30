Reitter, Shroll, named city, county managers of the year in Colorado

Brandy Reitter

Photo courtesy of town of Eagle

Eagle County swept the Colorado City and County Management Association’s manager of the year awards ceremony Monday, with the CCCMA recognizing Eagle town manager Brandy Reitter as city manager of the year and Eagle County manager Jeff Shroll as county manager of the year.

Jeff Shroll

Photo courtesy of Eagle County

Adams County manager Raymond Gonzales, in announcing the county manager of the year award for Shroll during a noon Zoom ceremony, pointed in part to Eagle County’s regional partnership during the Grizzly Creek Fire, noting that Shroll was nominated for the award by officials in Glenwood Springs. Shroll’s “leadership during an unprecedented year has inspired all of us,” Gonzales said.

Jane Brautigam, the former Boulder city manager and that city’s first female city manager, described Reitter as “a shining star in our state,” pointing to numerous accomplishments of the town of Eagle during a difficult year dominated by a global health pandemic. Those achievements included passage of a home rule charter, ballot measures for open space conservation and the creation of a new downtown development authority, new comprehensive and strategic plans, and launching a community survey — the first such survey in the town in years.

Eagle Mayor Scott Turnipseed echoed Brautigam’s description of Reitter, noting she’s the second female and first Black city manager to win the CCCMA award. Turnipseed said that her professional approach has made a huge difference for the town. “She’s fantastic at building a team and working to accomplish what we’re trying to get done,” he said.