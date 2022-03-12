Ski pass fraud incidents on the rise in Vail

The Vail Police Department is warning skiers and riders to avoid the temptation of borrowing a ski pass to save on the cost of a lift ticket.

To date, police have seen an increase in the number of ski pass fraud investigations this season. Thirty-one people have been cited for deceptive use as of March 8, compared to 27 total citations for the entire previous ski season.

The Vail Police Department and Vail Mountain are working together to identify and prosecute fraudulent pass users. The weeks leading up to the end of the season are typically the busiest times for ski pass fraud. As technology improves each year, it becomes more and more difficult to be able to use a borrowed pass, and the penalties involved heavily outweigh the risks.

Once fraudulent use is identified, suspects are either issued a summons into court and released or arrested, depending on the circumstances. The charge carries a maximum fine of up to $999 and/or 180 days in jail. The original pass holder can also have their ski pass revoked as a result of its misuse. If you have questions involving ski pass use, contact Vail Resorts for clarification.