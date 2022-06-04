The Charter at Beaver Creek hires Stacy Daeffler

East West Hospitality has announced that it has hired Stacy Daeffler to serve as the associate director of sales at The Charter at Beaver Creek.

The Charter recently completed more than $5 million in capital improvements, including the creation of a rooftop ceremony space, as well as major updates to the indoor and outdoor meeting spaces.

Daeffler previously served as the manager of Destination Colorado Meetings, a statewide association that provides group travel services throughout Colorado.

“Stacy’s extensive industry connections and strong relationship building skills will provide meeting and event planners with the support and guidance required to execute successful events at The Charter,” East West Hospitality Managing Director of Sales and Business Development Kris McKinnon said. “She will be a strong asset to our team and to East West Hospitality.”

For more information about East West Hospitality, go to eastwest.com or call 970-763-7126.