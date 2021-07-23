The Cycle Effect hires local Carly West

Carly West



The Cycle Effect, a local organization empowering young women through mountain biking, has hired Carly West as the group’s new marketing and sponsorship manager.

West comes to The Cycle Effect after working at Roundup River Ranch. Prior to her time at Roundup River Ranch, West was the marketing director for the Bravo! Vail Music Festival.

With a background in nonprofit work, and a bachelor’s in business marketing from the University of Colorado, West has spent the last 10 years working for mission-driven organizations in Eagle County. Her experience includes branding; research; and traditional, digital and social marketing.

“Carly joins our team with a wealth of knowledge about our local communities and a passion for making them better,” The Cycle Effect Executive Director Brett Donelson said. “She will allow us to continue to grow and build great relationships with our sponsors, partners and communities. Carly will be a huge asset in helping The Cycle Effect continue to thrive and serve more athletes and families.”

Now serving 285 girls throughout three counties — Summit, Eagle and Mesa — The Cycle Effect helps young women build brighter futures and become leaders within their communities and beyond. With 70% Latina enrollment and 86% of riders coming from low-income families, the organization aims to break down the barriers in mountain biking and get more girls out on bikes.

“I have followed The Cycle Effect for several years and have been inspired by their work in our Colorado mountain communities,” West said. “The depth of their programs for young girls and the long-term outcomes are truly incredible. … I look forward to bringing the skills and experience I’ve developed working at several local nonprofits to an organization that I deeply respect.”

For more information, go to TheCycleEffect.org .