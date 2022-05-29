Time Machine: 40 years ago, a Homestake II favoritism suspicion based on footware

5 years ago

June 3, 2017

A Denver-based developer detailed his $70 million plan to build a 200-room hotel on the Folsom Property located next to the Ascent building on Highway 6 in Avon near the entrance to Beaver Creek.

Developer Branko Mocevic said his company originally looked at building the project in 2008, but the economic downturn derailed that plan.

Mocevic said there will be plenty of excavation involved in the plan, which was expected to be complete by 2021.

10 years ago

May 31, 2012

Vail Resorts stock (NYSE: MTN) received a boost after investment banking firm Stifel Nicolaus upgraded their rating on the stock to “buy” following two months of steady declines for MTN.

“With Vail shares declining 12 percent in the last two months (compared to the S&P decline of 5 percent), we believe this has created an attractive entry point as we push toward the 2012-13 ski season,” a Vail Resorts stock analyst from Stifel Nicolaus wrote.

On May 31, 2012, MTN closed at $43.47, up from a previous close of $41.49 prior to the upgrade in rating.

20 years ago

June 4, 2002

A new management plan for the White River National Forest was issued by the U.S. Forest Service, detailing how the area would be managed in the future.

U.S. Rep. Scott McInnis (R-CO) claimed a victory in his objections to the draft proposal’s limitations on ski area expansions, with the final plan allowing for expansions.

Beaver Creek saw the addition of McCoy Park to the ski area boundary, “opening the door to its development as beginner and intermediate ski terrain,“ the Vail Daily reported on June 5, 2002.

Wilderness Workshop criticized the Forest Service for giving in to pressure from the ski industry and “industry-backed politicians.”

A look at McCoy Park in Beaver Creek on its first day of opening to skiers in 2022. A 2002 management plan for the White River National Forest was the first step in a long process to put chairlifts in McCoy Park.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

30 years ago

June 5, 1992

William Lobdell, editor of the Newport Beach/Costa Mesa Daily Pilot, warned readers to avoid Vail, especially in May. Lobdell said the town’s shopping centers looked like Disneyland sets. “The town’s composition is roughly two thirds condos, one third T-shirt shops. If not for skiing, which stopped April 15, Vail would have no reason to exist,” Lobdell wrote.

Week of May 31–June 6, 1992

A human skeleton believed to be as much as 4,800 years old was excavated from Bureau of Land Management property in Eagle County near State Bridge. The skeleton had been discovered years earlier and was dug up in an effort to be studied by Colorado State University anthropologists. The Middle Park Times reported that a representative of the Colorado Indian Commission attended the exhuming of the skeleton and blessed the site and the excavators.

40 years ago

June 4, 1982

About 400 people crowded the Minturn Middle School gym for a public meeting with the U.S. Forest Service regarding the Homestake II water diversion project.

“Most of those gathered spoke against Aurora and Colorado Springs’ plan to divert 20,783 acre-feet from streams in the Holy Cross Wilderness,” the Vail Trail reported.

Moderator Vic Weyers, U.S. Forest Service project coordinator from Glenwood, was accused of being in favor of the project based on the fact that he wore patent leather shoes to the meeting.

The Forest Service’s tape recorder malfunctioned during the meeting and was not able to record public comments, but a representative from the White River National Forest said a number of people were taking notes and most of the comments were recorded.

Vic Weyers with the U.S. Forest Service (center, standing) was accused of supporting the Homestake II water diversion project based on his choice of footware at a meeting in the Minturn Middle School gym on June 4, 1982.

Vail Daily archive

50 years ago

June 2, 1972

The town of Vail announced that sales tax collections for the first quarter of 1972 were up significantly over 1971.

During the first quarter of 1971 (January through March), sales tax collection on all sales amounted to $168,334. During the same three-month period in 1972, a total of $214,791 was collected.

Vail Associates also reported an increase in tax collections from lift operations, with March of 1972 being up 29 percent over March of 1971.

60 years ago

June 2, 1962

Two escapees from the School for Boys in Golden stole a car and made their way to Eagle County.

Once in Eagle, they abandoned their stolen car near the Catholic Church and stole another car from Lloyd Greves’ home on 5th and Broadway in Eagle while Greves was at work at the Eagle theater.

The boys were arrested and jailed two days later in Grand Junction.

70 years ago

June 3, 1952

The King Mt. Reservoir dam near McCoy ruptured, spilling 600 acre feet of water into the town of McCoy.

“The dam broke around 9 p.m. and its rushing waters carried cabins, livestock and poultry in its rush to the Colorado river,” the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported.

The flood destroyed a bunk house, and several cabins and bridges in McCoy. No deaths were reported.

80 years ago

Week of May 31-June 6, 1942

Eagle County worked to organize a civil defense initiative following a packed meeting at the Eagle County courtroom in which the state fire instructor spoke out on the importance of local communities organizing against air invasion.

Local defense was stressed because “through Eagle County runs one of the four transcontinental railroads, which is certainly a vital spot for national defense,” the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported on June 5, 1942.

Eagle Mayor Charles G. Byers called a subsequent meeting in which he appointed men to take charge of various departments under the civilian defense corps.

120 years ago

June 1, 1902

A train traveling on the Denver & Rio Grande Western Railroad through Eagle County struck a boulder on a section of track about 4 miles east of Shoshone and plunged into the Colorado River (then known as the Grand).

Don F. Williams, of Gunnison, was killed in the wreck.

Eagle County businessman J. W. Riley was a passenger on the train and enlisted in the help of local rancher Frank Allen, who kept a small boat at his nearby ranch, in rescuing people from the river, including the train conductor.

The locomotive was completely submerged in the river and two cars were partially submerged, the Eagle County Blade reported.