Time machine: 50 years ago, an icy Gore Creek inner tube race

5 years ago

June 10, 2017

A group of 50 Onewheel riders convened at the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail for a race.

Onewheel spokesman Jack Mudd said the GoPro Mountain Games brought a competitive side to the Onewheel community.

“I think the Mountain Games is quickly becoming the Onewheel world championships,” he said.

10 years ago

June 7, 2012

Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz detailed the company’s performance during what he called “the most challenging winter in the history of the U.S. ski industry,” the drought year of 2011-12.

Vail Resorts saw a 9.8%t decrease in visitation, but a 12% increase in ski school revenue.

Vail Resorts reported that a total of 37 of its 71 whole-ownership units at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Vail, and 47 of the 88 units at One Ski Hill Place in Breckenridge, had been sold up to that point.

20 years ago

June 8, 2002

A wildfire burned 40 acres near the Eagle County landfill in Wolcott.

The blaze began as a spot fire, but high winds in the area quickly carried the flames over a 40-acre area.

A scout plane and two heavy tanker planes known as slurry bombers arrived at the scene to fight the fire.

30 years ago

Week of June 5, 1992

Oscar Tang, a part-time Vail resident and president of the New York-based investment firm Reich & Tang, donated $300,000 to be put toward improvements in the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail.

Tang’s contribution helped improve weatherproofing for the stage and extended the cover over the theater’s fixed seats.

40 years ago

Week of June 4, 1982

Beaver Creek unveiled its new golf course, bringing the total number of golf courses in the Gore and upper Eagle Valleys to four.

“The new 18-hole layout, designed by Robert Trent Jones, is short — it’ll play at just 6,217 yards from the championship tees — but demanding,” the Vail Trail reported. “By channeling some of the smaller streams that flow into Beaver Creek and the Eagle River so that they meander across the golf course, through the use of large bunkers and a few ponds to catch the errant tee shots, and by leaving very narrow openings to most greens, he has created a layout that will challenge all but the top PGA Tour pros.”

50 years ago

Week of June 9, 1972

Rep. James D. “Mike” McKevitt introduced legislation proposing a larger-than-previously contemplated Eagles Nest Wilderness within the Arapaho and White River National forests. McKevitt’s bill, introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives, called for a 125,000 acre Eagles Nest Wilderness, “considerably larger than the 87,755 acre plan which has been proposed by the U.S. Forest Service,” the Vail Trail reported.

June 10, 1972

The Vail das Schone shopping center broke ground in West Vail, with its marquee tenant, Safeway, already signed on to lease 24,000 square feet of the building upon completion.

June 11, 1972

An inner tube race took place on Gore Creek from the Golf Course Bridge to the Bully III restaurant. “No serious injuries were incurred by race participants, but most contestants headed straight for hot showers or saunas after emerging from the icy creek,” the Vail Trail reported. “Even the winning time was more than 15 minutes, a long duration for a cold plunge!”

A Vail Trail headline and photo from the June 16, 1972 edition shows a race participant navigating Gore Creek in an inner tube while crowds look on in Vail on June 11, 1972.

Vail Daily archive

60 years ago

June 11, 1962

A 14-year-old boy escaped from a state mental hospital in Pueblo, rode a freight trail to Minturn then hitchhiked to Eagle, stopping near Wolcott to eat.

“He wandered around Eagle several hours, when his appearance aroused the lieutenant’s interest,” the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported. “The boy wore house slippers and carried clothing under his arm.”

70 years ago

Week of June 5, 1952

The U.S. Forest Service began ramping up preparations for the Englemann spruce beetle spray project, in which a camp of 100 men based out of the Piney area spray the trees in an effort to kill beetles.

The Forest Service opened an office in Eagle as part of the effort.

“The area office, for the two previous seasons of pest warfare in the Eagle-Gypsum area, has been maintained in Glenwood Springs,” the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported. “Moving it to Eagle brings additional Forest Service personnel to Eagle to live for the summer months.”

80 years ago

June 9, 1942

Eagle County sent 14 more men to the war effort.

Locals scheduled to leave on June 9, 1942, to be inducted into the armed forces in Denver included Jack Johnson of Minturn, Fredrick Downey of Basalt, Frank Pallister of Wolcott, Donald Reeser of Gypsum, TJ Fox of Eagle, Glen Kittle of Basalt, Harry Andre of Eagle, Donald Webb of Eagle, Edwin Morgan of Minturn, Athol Reynolds of Edwards, John Gonzales of Bond, Robert Bergman of Red Cliff, Daniel Crough of Red Cliff, and Tony Chavez of Red Cliff.