Time Machine: 50 years ago, Vail celebrates as ‘the resort that is 10 years young’

The Christmas tree shines on Bridge Street in this early Vail photo. Courtesy photo from Eagle Valley Library District and the Eagle County Historical Society



5 years ago

Week of Dec. 29, 2016

The towns of Eagle and Gypsum were set to take over maintenance of U.S. Highway 6 between the two communities in a process called devolution.

The town of Gypsum allocated $15,000 in its 2017 budget for a Costco Executive Membership Rebate program. The program offered to pay Gypsum residents 50% of the annual fee for new or upgraded executive memberships. “We want to encourage membership attachment to that store,” said Jeremy Rietmann, Gypsum’s economic development director.

10 years ago

Week of Dec. 29, 2011

During its annual Trail Supporter of the Year announcement, the ECO Trails system noted that it had passed the halfway mark toward completion of the Eagle Valley Trail. With 33 miles of trail constructed, the system still needed to build 30 miles to stretch all the way across the Eagle River Valley.

The Gypsum Recreation Center announced plans to launch a Biggest Loser Competition. The program included weekly weigh-ins, unlimited fitness classes and discounted training sessions.

After battling lymphoblastic leukemia for three years, 36-year-old Eagle resident Nick Luchychky died.

20 years ago

Week of Dec. 27, 2001

Eagle County Sheriff’s deputies broke up a party that involved alcohol and more than 100 minors. Local officials noted that teen drinking was a growing problem.

The Eagle Town Park outdoor ice rink was a hopping place for kids enjoying their Christmas vacation. Thanks to a group called the Zamboni Brothers, the rink was in tip-top condition.

Gypsum Holiday Lighting Contest winners included Randall and Linda Marner, Jeff Wolf, Chuck Coe, Joe and Debbie Schwan, Rex Bossow and Robert Mayne. George Hudspeth won an award for the most patriotic display.

30 years ago

Week of Jan. 2, 1992

Thanks to the combined efforts of Eagle County, the Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District, Greater Eagle Fire Department and a host of volunteers, an ice rink was set up at the county fairgrounds. A contraption christened the Downvalley Zamboni — which consisted of a 300-gallon water tank perched on the bed of a pickup with a spray bar that dripped water — was put into use at the rink.

The home of Bob and Shirley Shelton won first-place honors in the town of Eagle Christmas Lighting Contest.

The community bid a fond farewell to Marvin and Eva Hornbaker. The long-time residents were the owners of Rueben’s Restaurant in Eagle. The Hornbakers were honored during a ceremony at the Eagle County Building.

40 years ago

Week of Dec. 31, 1981

A record snowfall of 28 inches was recorded during a 24-hour period on Vail Mountain.

As Eagle County prepared to begin collections Jan. 1 for its new 1% sales tax, a $6.5 million justice center, a $3.6 million senior citizen housing project and a $12.7 million county airport expansion were identified as the county’s three top capital projects.

There was a growing controversy between developers and the Colorado Game and Fish Department concerning projects proposed at Eby Creek Mesa and along Brush Creek. Wildlife managers argued these areas were critical winter range for mule deer.

Eagle County Assessor Ella Bindley graduated from a five-day tax law seminar held at the University of Colorado at Boulder.

50 years ago

Week of Dec. 30, 1971

“Vail, the resort that is 10 years young” was the theme for an upcoming anniversary party. The event was planned Jan. 23-29 with parachute jumpers, fireworks and “a colorful calendar of events and exhibitions what will turn the normally staid resort into a weeklong winter carnival.”

The town of Eagle announced it was accepting applications for a police patrolman. Interested candidates were instructed to call Eagle Mayor Harry Long.

“Christmas 1971 was probably one of the wettest Christmases this county has seen for a long time,” the Enterprise reported. “This year, what snow we had gave way to rain with the result that the ground was a muddy, sodden mess.”

The featured movie at the Eagle Theater was “Love Story” starring Ryan O’Neal and Ali McGraw.

60 years ago

Week of Dec. 29, 1961

The Eagle Lions Club planned its annual “burning of the greens” party, but because of a scheduling conflict, the event was slated for Jan. 4 instead of Jan. 6 — 12th Night. Skaters were invited to gather at the Eagle Town Park rink with the Lions providing coffee and hot chocolate.

Gypsum girls June Bertroch and Jane Walcher both broke their arms while playing outside on a sunny Christmas break afternoon. June was sledding. Janet was skating. Both girls were taken to the Glenwood Hospital by their mothers, riding in the same car.

Renowned economist Roger W. Babson’s official forecast for 1962 stated “There will be neither a nuclear war or total disarmament. Considerable progress may be made toward a ban on atomic weapons.”

The featured movie at the Eagle Theater was “Gidget Goes Hawaiian.”

70 years ago

Week of Dec. 27, 1951

A team of Glenwood Springs judges awarded the Pender residence first place honors in the Eagle Chamber of Commerce Christmas Lighting Contest. The Long residence netted second place and the Bridges residence earned third place.

The March of Dimes fund drive was slated to begin two weeks early because of the surge in local polio cases.

The Rev. James D. Strickland, along with his wife and children, moved to Eagle to lead the First Baptist Church congregation.

The Eagle High School alumnae planned a homecoming and New Year’s Eve party at the Diamond J Lounge. The event was stated to start with a smorgasbord at 7 p.m. followed by a dance at 9:30 p.m.

80 years ago

Week of Dec. 26, 1941

With the United States entry into World War II, a group of Eagle County residents formed a local Council of Defense. Judge William Luby was elected as the council’s chairman. Each community in the county planned to establish special committees for firefighters and first aid workers.

National defense concerns resulted in the largest meeting ever for the American Legion Eagle Valley Post No. 150. The local post planned to organize a scrap metal drive to aid the war effort.

Eagle County Assessor George Watson reported the county’s total assessed value was $10.2 million.