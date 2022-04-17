Time Machine: 70 years ago, burglars make off with $270 from Eagle County High School

Burglars hit Eagle County High School, shown above, back in 1952 and absconded with money from the Student Association fund.

Eagle County Historical Society/Eagle Valley Library District

5 years ago

Week of April 20, 2017

The town of Eagle had a problem concerning the planning for its new river park at the entrance to the Eagle County Fairgrounds. Property located near the entrance to the park was privately owned by Phyllis Johnson of Eagle and Harlan House of Kansas and the owners were not interested in selling their land. But the town had already released amenity maps that showed public improvements on the private property.

Local bears began emerging from their dens and wildlife officers urged residents to be aware and take care.

Eagle’s Grand Avenue Grill debuted a new daily breakfast menu.

10 years ago

Week of April 19, 2012

Long-time Greater Eagle Fire Department Chief Jon Asper announced his retirement. He had led the department for 17 years.

The Ping and DeGraw families were honored with the Eagle County Historical Society’s Nimon-Walker award. The award recognized the family’s donation of a large collection of local photographs, compiled by the late Leonard Ping.

20 years ago

Week of April 19, 2002

Vandals spray-painted graffiti at the Gypsum Skate Park, broke into the taco stand located next to the Shop N Save and stole flags from Gypsum Town Hall.

Eagle Valley High School distance runner Ethan Vroman was working hard to qualify for the state track meet only six months after a devastating knee injury during football season. After surgery and daily rehabilitation, Vroman scored his personal best time in the mile.

30 years ago

Week of April 23, 1992

Dr. Ralph Cotton, the owner of a 30-acre tract south of Gypsum, presented an annexation request to the town council.

James Johnson, described as an Eagle County activist and local Democratic Party chairman, announced he would make a bid for the District 1 county commissioner seat. Republican Rod Slifer had already announced he would be running for the seat.

Local law enforcement officials reported a rash of car hood ornament thefts. Eagle police had processed 20 such reports.

40 years ago

Week of April 22, 1982

Eagle County’s elected officials were due for a pay hike. Following action by the Colorado Legislature, the annual salary for county commissioners jumped from $14,376 to $25,760.

Eagle Valley High School principal Wally Birlew was appointed assistant superintendent of auxiliary services and Al Abrams was appointed vice president of the Eagle County School Board.

Skier visits to Beaver Creek were up 95%. Vail Associates reported 218,450 skier days at the resort for the 1981-82 season, compared to 112,000 visits the previous year.

50 years ago

Week of April 20, 1972

Frank Martinez, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Martinez of Minturn, earned the U.S. Air Force Outstanding Unit Award. Martinez was stationed at the Beale Air Force Base in California.

The junior class at Battle Mountain High School presented the play “Sunshine’s Cloudy Day.” Admission was $1 for adults and 50 cents for children, with proceeds going to the class prom fund.

The Colorado Department of Health issued a tick fever warning after a 7-year-old boy from Fort Collins fell ill.

The featured movie at the Eagle Theater was Walt Disney’s “Lady and the Tramp.”

60 years ago

Week of April 19, 1962

Wage negotiations at the New Jersey Zinc Mine between company officials and representatives of the United Steel Workers of America concluded with a 16-month settlement that featured a 6-cent per hour raise for miners.

The Eagle/Gypsum Methodist Church planned an Easter sunrise service on Cottonwood Pass, followed by a breakfast at Harrison’s Cafe. Service goers were told to meet at either one of the churches by 4:20 a.m.

Specials at Stanley’s Cash Story included a half or whole ham for 49 cents a pound and three jars of grape jelly for $1.

70 years ago

Week of April 17, 1952

Burglars broke into Eagle County High School and stole $270 of Student Association funds. “The job shows evidence of a professional,” reported principal L.W. Green. A second robbery had been committed at Silt High School the same night, but the thieves netted only $19 in that break-in.

“The hours of work and number of dollars spent in transforming a dust-covered ballpark in Eagle into a grassy park are beginning to show up to advantage this spring,” the Enterprise reported. “The complete park cannot be realized overnight but with the efforts of the clubs, town and organizations now interested, there is no doubt that someday in the near future, Eagle will have a park that would be a credit to any town or city in Colorado.”

Ira Bindley was appointed Eagle Town Treasurer.

80 years ago

Week of April 17, 1942

Eagle County Colorado State University Extension Agent Dexter Lillie urged all local residents to plant victory gardens. “A home garden to raise fresh vegetables and vegetables for canning will be more important to the welfare of your family this year than any previous year. Our armed forces are requiring canned food that was previously placed on the grocer’s shelves,” he said.

A front-page notice proclaimed ”Effective Monday, April 20, the following prices for beer in Eagle will prevail: Budweiser, 20 cents per bottle or two for 35 cents; Coors 15 cents per bottle straight; Schlitz, 20 cents per bottle or two for 35 cents.”