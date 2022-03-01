Vail-based firm announces new hire

Adriana Tullman of Vail-based Manna Tree Partners.

Manna Tree Partners/courtesy photo

Manna Tree, a Vail-based investment firm committed to improving human health through nutrition, has announced the promotion of Adriana Tullman to Managing Director of Global Investment Solutions.

“We first met Adriana several years ago during our own fundraising journey and quickly realized we wanted her on our side,” Manna Tree co-founder and CEO Gabrielle “Ellie” Rubenstein said. “When we brought Adriana on board, she quickly leveraged her deep experience in wealth management to become one of the most effective partners for institutional, wealth management and sovereign wealth fund investors. She has added value since day one and has been a wonderful addition to our firm’s culture.”

Tullman will play a major role in Manna Tree’s strategic growth strategy. She will focus on building a strong pipeline of both national and international investors, capitalizing on the growth of the firm and its portfolio companies by building a wider base of private and institutional investors.

“I’m grateful to Manna Tree for the many opportunities they have given me to grow and develop in my career,” Tullman said. “I look forward to taking on even more responsibility and helping to drive results for our diverse investor base across our entire portfolio under the sectors we’re promoting growth and those we see opportunity in.”

For more information, go to mannatreepartners.com .