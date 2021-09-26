Vail council candidate Pete Seibert in his own words

Pete Seibert



The Vail Daily is running Q&As with the 10 candidates running for four seats on the Vail Town Council. The questionnaires will run in the order that the candidates appear on the ballot. The town is participating in Eagle County’s coordinated election. Ballots will be mailed out Oct. 8.

Name: Pete Seibert Jr.

Occupation: Real estate broker.

Neighborhood: West Vail – Chamonix neighborhood.

Length of residence in Vail: 14 years this time around, but I grew up here starting 1962.

Have you served on any other town boards or commissions? (that includes the Vail Recreation District and county boards and commissions, if any): Planning and Environmental Commission 2020 – present; West Vail Master Plan Community Advisory Committee 2020-21.

Why do you want this job? I want to help solve the major issues facing the town: housing, child care, transportation and quality of life for locals and guests.

What has the current council done well? What could it have done better? The council began the term with very polarized views and did a great job finding a way to work together. They created additional housing with the Residences at Main Vail and unanimously approved the housing sales tax ballot measure. While not always in perfect agreement, the council showed it can cooperate productively. Regardless of the issue, constructive solutions will result if an atmosphere of respect and communication is maintained.

One area the council can continue to improve is our community’s effort to mitigate the threat of forest fires and their aftermath. Our future is directly connected to the forest health. There are lessons to be learned from the recent fires in Lake Tahoe and the after effects of the Glenwood Canyon fire as seen this summer. The next council will need to work toward a new model for mountain resort community fire safety in close coordination with our partners at the U.S. Forest Service and Vail Resorts.

What’s your position on the proposed half-cent sales tax increase for housing initiatives? I am in favor of the sales tax increase as proposed. We need a permanent source of funds for programs like Vail InDEED, as well as potential projects to come from the new West Vail Master Plan. We should be financially prepared to continue creating housing opportunities.

If elected, what’s the main thing you’d like to see the council accomplish in the next two or four years? An effective plan must strategically address the need for seasonal and full-time housing. Seasonal solutions will be accomplished through appropriate projects within our town — land is scarce in Vail so we must take advantage of parcels like Timber Ridge for maximizing density.

The Chamonix Vail project is great example of bringing families and community back to Vail. The Vail InDEED initiative has helped people get their start in Vail. This program is a low cost strategy for the town to gain deed restricted housing.

We need to pass the proposed sales tax increase for housing to provide a permanent source of funding for Vail InDEED and respond to new opportunities that will come out of the West Vail Master Plan. Cooperative private-public efforts west of Dowd Junction could go a long way as well. It’s hard to imagine where we would be without Miller Ranch.