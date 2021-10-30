Vail Parks transition to winter season on Monday

Public restrooms in many of Vail’s town parks will be shutting down at the end of the day on Monday, Nov. 1, in preparation for the winter season. The closures will impact non-weatherized facilities at Golden Peak pickleball courts, Bighorn Park, Booth Creek Park, Red Sandstone Park, Stephens Park, Ellefson Park, Buffehr Creek Park and the west end of the Ford Park softball fields. Please plan accordingly. These restrooms will be reopened in the spring.

Portable toilets will be provided for Bighorn Park, Red Sandstone Park and Stephens Park during the winter while Donovan Park, Ford Park playground and the Ford Park concession stand restrooms will remain open year-round.

For additional information, contact Charlie Turnbull in the town’s Public Works Department at 970-477-3425 or 970-390-3008.