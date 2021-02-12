Vail Resorts named a top large employer

Vail Resorts for the fifth consecutive year has been named by Forbes magazine as one of the best large employers in the U.S.

Special to the Daily

Forbes for the fifth time has named Vail Resorts to its “America’s Best Large Employers” list — one of 25 travel and leisure companies selected from an independent survey of 50,000 employees across various industries.

“This has certainly been the most challenging year our company has ever faced, and operating safely and successfully would not have been possible without the unwavering dedication of our incredible employees,” Lynanne Kunkel, chief human resources officer at Vail Resorts said. “The one thing that we are most proud of is our ongoing commitment to what matters most: Our core values, which we each hold ourselves accountable to in every decision we make. Through this exceptional year, we have remained rooted in our values — above all else, our commitment to keeping each other and our guests safe.”

Vail Resorts’ seven core values include: Be Safe (be committed to the safety and wellness of our employees and guests), Be Inclusive (the newest value to welcome everyone to the company, resorts and communities), and Do Good (preserve the natural environments and contribute to the success of local communities).

Vail Resorts was also recently named one of “America’s Best Employers for Women” and “America’s Best Employers for Diversity” by Forbes.

For more information, go to vailresorts.com.