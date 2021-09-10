Vail seeks pro, con statements on ballot measure for sales tax

The town of Vail is seeking written comments for and against Ballot Issue 2A, which will appear on the Nov. 2 regular municipal election ballot coordinated with Eagle County.

Ballot Issue 2A would authorize a half-cent increase to the town’s existing sales tax rate — excluding food for home consumption — to fund housing initiatives, housing developments and housing programs.

Only comments filed by people eligible to vote in the town of Vail will be summarized in the ballot issue notice. The comments must address the specific ballot issue, indicate whether they are for or against the issue, and must include a signature and the address where the signer is registered to vote.

Statements must be received by the Vail Town Clerk no later than noon Sept. 17. Comments should be addressed to: Town Clerk, 75 South Frontage Road, Town of Vail, CO 81657 or tnagel@vailgov.com .