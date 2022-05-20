Vail to begin search for new town manager

Former Vail Town Manager Scott Robson was the executive director of the Civic Center Conservancy in Denver before coming to Vail.

The town of Vail has launched the search for a new town manager.

The town has hired Columbia ltd, an executive search firm based in Colorado Springs. At a recent Vail Town Council meeting, Columbia CEO Andrew Gorgey noted that Vail has had just six town managers since 1966. Two Town Managers — Greg Clifton and Scott Robson — have come and gone since 2017. Clifton resigned in 2019, and is currently the city manager in Flagstaff, Arizona. Robson succeeded Clifton in 2019 and resigned this year to take the town manager’s position in Telluride. Still, Gorgey said, Vail is a “premier opportunity” for candidates.

Stan Zemler, who held the job from 2003 through 2017, is currently serving as interim manager.

The process to find a new person will move fairly quickly. The job posting on May 31 will be loaded to the websites of both the town and Columbia ltd, and the recruitment period will extend to July 11.

Initial reviews and research will run from July 11 through Aug. 2, followed by candidate recommendations to the town. Finallists will be brought to town Aug. 11 and 12 for in-person interviews. Hiring a candidate is listed “as soon as possible” following those interviews and further vetting.

When Robson in March announced his resignation, Mayor Kim Langmaid said the town would launch a “non-traditional” search for a new manager. That search should target candidates in various disciplines and business sectors, she said.

Council members also agreed to a starting salary of between $200,000 and $235,000 per year. The job also comes with a town-provided home in West Vail.

Langmaid said that the pay range is in line with that of similar communities.

“With the complexities of our community, I think we have to up our (compensation) game a little bit,” Council member Jen Mason said.