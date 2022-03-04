Vail Town Manager Robson leaving for job in Telluride

Vail Town Manager Scott Robson has notified the Town Council and staff of his intention to leave the organization effective the first week of April to assume a similar role with Telluride.

Robson has been Vail’s Town Manager since Nov. 1, 2019, and is credited with leading the town through the ongoing challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic as well as expanding partnerships and relationships at the local, regional, state and federal levels. Robson was among four finalists selected to interview in February for the Telluride opening after being recruited by the town. His start date is April 18.

Robson said it has been a difficult decision to leave Vail. “Serving in the role of Town Manager for Vail has been an honor and the Vail Valley has really become home,” he said. “The town of Vail and this community have been incredibly supportive in so many ways, making this decision for my family and I the most challenging in my professional career.”

Robson had most recently served as the executive director of the Civic Center Conservancy in Denver before coming to Vail. His experience spans from government to nonprofit organizations in both mountain and urban communities. His wife, Vickie Hormuth, is executive director of the American Institute for Avalanche Research and Education.

Robson’s accomplishments in Vail include innovative support for businesses, community members and town staff during the height of the pandemic; reorganization of the town’s special event funding process; development and passage of ballot initiative 2A, Vail’s first new sales tax in 47 years supporting local housing initiatives; establishment of stronger relationships with Vail Resorts and local partner organizations; development of a new Children’s Garden of Learning early childcare center and groundbreaking of The Residences at Main Vail housing development, which will create housing for 150 new residents of Vail by 2023.

Mayor Kim Langmaid said Robson has provided extraordinary leadership at a time when the community needed it most and has helped put the pieces into place for Vail to thrive in a post-pandemic future.

“There’s never a perfect time to leave an organization,” Langmaid said. “Scott has been committed to the town and we have truly benefited from his leadership through challenging times with the pandemic. He is an excellent listener and truly cares about all members of our community. I hate to see him go and I am supportive of his decision to make his family a priority.”

Robson succeeded Greg Clifton as Vail’s Town Manager. Clifton resigned after 18 months.

Langmaid said the Town Council is prepared to lead a non-traditional search for the next town manager that will target prospective candidates in multiple disciplines across multiple sectors. An update on the search process will be presented at the March 15 Town Council meeting.