Work begins Monday on Vail Pass rest area renovation

Colorado Department of Transportation/Courtesy photo

The Vail Pass rest area will temporarily close starting Monday, May 2. The closure will allow the Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor crews to demolish and reconstruct the rest area building, as well as improve access roads and parking facilities.

The new facility is designed to meet the high demand for services at the top of Vail Pass. Motorists should anticipate the rest area will remain closed through October 2023.

Drivers will still be able to use exit 190 (Vail Pass), but there will not be restroom facilities available. CDOT encourages motorists to use other rest areas nearby, including the Gateway Visitor Center in Georgetown and the Edwards Rest Area in Edwards. Motorists should anticipate rest area closures in Glenwood Canyon if there is rain in the forecast.

Backcountry recreation access from the rest area is popular on Vail Pass. During the rest area closure, there will continue to be recreation access to adjacent National Forest lands, including Shrine Pass Road, Black Lakes Road, Wilder Gulch Trail and the paved Vail Pass Recreation Path. There will be limited parking.

The Vail Pass Recreation Path will remain open this summer. However, users should anticipate defined recreational path access through the rest area site, as well as a detour on the path from mile points 185.5 to 187, located on the west side of the pass. The detour is necessary as crews make safety improvements to the recreation path included in the West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes project. Construction impacts to the trail will be minimized whenever possible.

The purpose of the Vail Pass rest area replacement is to improve the existing rest area facilities. The project is needed to:

Update the restroom facilities to meet current and future capacity needs

Replace the existing drinking water system with a new reliable system to meet the current and future volume of use

Increase parking capacity for users

Address the current ingress and egress traffic pattern to improve user safety, circulation and accessibility to the rest area, other connecting roads, and trails for all users

Improve winter maintenance operations by adding snow and equipment storage

For additional information about this project, call the project information line at 720-237-6173, email the project team at hope.wright@state.co.us , or visit the project website at: codot.gov/projects