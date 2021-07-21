Yeoman Park Campground remains closed as Forest Service determines extent of tree rot issue

This photo from the U.S. Forest Service shows the interior rot issue affecting several trees in and around the Yeoman Park Campground, south of Eagle. Until crews can assess and address the tree rot issue, the campground will remain closed.

Special to the Daily

The Yeoman Park Campground, located in the White River National Forest south of Eagle, remains closed as crews continue surveying hazard trees in the area.

The White River National Forest first announced the closure last week after discovering several live trees that appeared healthy had recently fallen near campsites. Subsequent investigation revealed interior rotting near their bases.

David Boyd, public affairs officer for the White River National Forest, noted that Forest Service crews regularly perform tree assessments in developed sites such as Yeoman.

“Earlier this year, for instance, a crew removed approximately 20 standing dead trees from the campground before it opened to the public,” said Boyd in a June 14 written statement. “However, this newly discovered issue with live trees did not become apparent until the trees fell, revealing the interior rot.

Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis noted that the only way to determine this type of interior rot is to take a core sample from the tree. She said a crew from Walking Mountains Science Center has been conducting surveys in the area to help determine the extent of the issue. Samples from a number of trees located within the campground area has revealed additional rotten cores.

“We’ll need to do a complete survey and remove trees found with this problem,” Veldhuis said.

She noted the regional forest epidemiologist is slated to assess the issue in person, saying that visit will be scheduled in the next couple of weeks.

The Yeoman Park Campground will remained closed until completion of the assessment and removal of affected trees. But Veldhuis added the solution — cutting down the affected trees — presents its own challenges. Because of the size and location of the trees, experienced sawyers are needed, and most of the U.S. Forest Service personnel with those skills are currently battling forest fires at sites across the western United States

Veldhuis said there is no estimate for how long the Yeoman Park Campground will remain closed.

For information about camping on the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District, call 970-827-5715 or visit FS.USDA.gov/whiteriver .