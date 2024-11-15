Emergency Medical Services Association of Colorado honors two members of Eagle County Paramedic Services

Eagle County Paramedic Steve Zuckerman, who died during a backcountry rescue in February, has been honored for valor by a state EMS group.

The Emergency Medical Services Association of Colorado has announced its 2024 awards. The group’s awards recognize the very best of Colorado emergency medical services, and Eagle County Paramedic Services personnel were honored with two of those awards

Award for Valor

For 25 years, Steve Zuckerman served as a paramedic for Eagle County Paramedic Services, a ski patroller at the Beaver Creek Ski Resort, and a dedicated volunteer with Vail Mountain Rescue Group. Zuckerman epitomized the essence of a hero through his unwavering dedication, exceptional bravery, and profound commitment to the community he served.

On Feb. 23, he made the ultimate sacrifice when he died responding to a backcountry search and rescue incident in East Vail. Zuckerman was one of the helpers, never missing an opportunity to contribute to and serve his community. His legacy is one of profound bravery, compassion, and dedication. His actions have left an indelible mark on the community, and his memory continues to inspire those who knew him.

“The first word that came into my mind was ‘helper’ because that’s what he was,” Eagle County Paramedic Services CEO Brandon Daruna said. “In all circumstances, Steve had an opportunity to help; he took that opportunity.”

The Award for Valor recognizes prehospital providers who perform exceptional or heroic acts to serve their community. The nominee may have been subject to grave personal danger in their service, or they may have stepped forward to serve the community in an exceptional manner not typical for day-to-day service.

Registered Nurse of the Year

Alice Harvey, MSN, RN, is the community health manager at the Eagle County Paramedic Services. She has consistently demonstrated her passion for improving the health and well-being of her community. She oversees the community paramedics, population health, and home health programs. Her leadership has been instrumental in expanding access to healthcare services for underserved populations in rural Eagle County, ensuring that patients receive timely, quality care in their homes and communities.

Under her supervision, these programs have not only reduced hospital readmissions but have also enhanced patient outcomes and contributed to healthier, more resilient communities. Harvey served as director of public health for Rio Blanco County during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Her breadth of experience, from the front lines of emergency departments to leading community health initiatives, has allowed her to make a significant and lasting impact on healthcare delivery in Colorado,” Daruna said.

The Registered Nurse of the Year Award recognizes a registered nurse who, by outstanding actions, contributes to the advancement of emergency care provided to the citizens of Colorado.