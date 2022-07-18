Fancy Pansy to host floral happy hours through summer

Throughout the summer (and through the rest of the year), Fancy Pansy owner Frankie Sheridan is hosting Flower Happy Hour events that can be enjoyed by groups of all ages to celebrate a variety of occasions.

Courtesy Photo

Flowers never go out of style, which is why longtime Eagle County local and Colorado native Frankie Sheridan started Fancy Pansy out of her garage almost a decade ago. Now, Sheridan is taking what she has learned from running her business and sharing it with others through Floral Happy Hours and more.

Sheridan officially opened her brick-and-mortar location in Avon in 2017. Since opening her store, she has been busy creating arrangements for a variety of Vail Valley businesses, events and people. This has included work for restaurants in Beaver Creek and Arrowhead, corporate functions, weddings, golf tournaments as well as for special annual occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day.

“We love creating all types of arrangements tailored to each client’s needs while using our knowledge of various materials and patterns,” Sheridan said. “In addition to floral arrangements, creating unique arches and flower runways for events, as well as having the ability to transport everything we need in our new van, has been very exciting.”

Behind the wheel of her new vehicle, Sheridan and her team have built a number of different arches — including hexagon and horseshoe arches — and found creative ways to transport the equipment, supplies and flowers necessary for them.

“Designing floral arrangements that are beautiful and memorable is always our goal,” Sheridan said. “Ensuring that our creations make it safely to the various mountain locations our events take place is another important aspect of what we do.”

In addition to handling flowers for a wide array of events, Fancy Pansy hosts floral design workshops. Each Flower Happy Hour can accommodate six to 10 guests. Participants may enjoy wine while they create their arrangements and then bring them home.

Flower Happy Hour workshops take place at the Fancy Pansy shop, which features a lounge area, retail space and walk-in cooler. Previous workshops have included creating Mother’s Day bouquets, fall flower arrangments and wreaths. For those who prefer a private class, Sheridan can bring all the necessary materials to anyone’s home in the Vail Valley and teach the workshop for as many people as the space allows.

With a capacity for 23 guests, Fancy Pansy is also available as an event space (outside of floral workshops) for intimate gatherings such as wine tastings, bridal and baby showers as well as book clubs and other occasions.

For more information, visit Fancy-Pansy.com , call 970-470-4182 or send an email to fancypansyvail@gmail.com .