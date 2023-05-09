Fire closes US 40 west of Kremmling

A screenshot of the COTrip website shows the location of the May 9 closure on U.S. Highway 40 west of Kremmling.

Colorado Department of Transportation/Courtesy image

A wildland fire on U.S. Highway 40 near mile point 163 has caused closures in both directions, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office . The office wrote in social media posts that hay bales on the highway caught on fire and spread to nearby sage.

The highway closure is between Rand Road and Diamond Creek, from mile points 163 to 165, according to COTrip .

Erin Opsahl, the sheriff’s office communications director, wrote in an email that the fire is in “mop up mode,” and Kremmling Fire has requested assistance from other fire districts for that process. The fire threatened no structures and caused no injuries, and the highway will reopen as soon as possible.