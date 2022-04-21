Free electronic waste disposal this Earth Day

Residents can drop off electronic waste for free this Earth Day.

Unsplash/Courtesy Photo

In support of Earth Day, Eagle County Solid Waste & Recycling will offer free recycling of electronic waste to county residents from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 22 at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility in Wolcott. The facility is located next to the Eagle County Landfill at 815 Ute Creek Rd. Proof of residency must be provided at the time of drop off.

Electronic waste from businesses will be excluded from the free recycling day. It will be at the discretion of Eagle County Solid Waste and Recycling staff whether or not the electronic waste is from a business. Businesses may still recycle their electronic waste at the Eagle County Household Hazardous Waste Facility for a fee of 20 cents per pound.

The Earth Day event supports the goals of the Climate Action Plan for the Eagle County Community as well as the county’s Protect Our Mountain Ecosystem strategic priority. In addition, the Environmental Policy Statement adopted by the Board of County Commissioners prioritizes diverting waste and increasing recycling, along with reducing greenhouse gas emissions, protecting wildlife habitat, conserving water and adopting renewable energy sources.

The Eagle County Household Hazardous Waste Facility hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. except holidays.

For more information about electronic waste disposal, contact Jesse Masten at 970-328-3472 or at jesse.masten@eaglecounty.us .

For more information on Eagle County’s sustainability efforts, visit EagleCounty.us/SustainableCommunities.