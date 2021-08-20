Ford Amphitheater and Vilar to require proof of vaccination

Pink Talking Fish perform for the Hot Summer Nights concert series in July at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

The Vail Valley Foundation announced Friday that proof of vaccination along with a photo ID will be required for all attendees 12 and older, and masks will be required for children ages 2-11, at its two popular venues: the indoor Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek Village, and the open-air Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail.

“We continue to navigate the pandemic and the presentation of live indoor performances with responsibility, urgency and optimism,” said Owen Hutchinson, executive director of the Vilar Performing Arts Center. “Required vaccination will allow artists and audience members to feel safe and comfortable in the theater and maintain the excitement and gratitude that we’ve all experienced over a season of acclaimed artists on our stage.”

The new protocols are effective immediately at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, and begin Sept. 1 at the Ford Amphitheater.

“Our organization holds the safety, health, and comfortable enjoyment for all who attend performances or work at our venues as paramount,” said Mike Imhof, president of the Vail Valley Foundation. “These new policies will help to ensure that we can responsibly continue to host the wide array of spectacular programming scheduled for each of these beautiful mountain venues, and hopefully assist our broader community in reducing or reversing the current trend of increasing incidence rates of the delta variant.”

The new policies are:

For ages 12 and older, proof of vaccination along with a photo ID (e.g. driver’s license, passport, driver’s permit, ski pass) that matches proof of vaccination card will be required upon entry to the theater. Negative test results in advance of a performance date will not be accepted in place of proof of vaccination.

The Vilar Performing Arts Center and the Ford Amphitheater will remain mask-supportive environments. Wearing a face mask is strongly encouraged in the venues but is not required.

Children ages 2 through 11 are exempt from providing proof of vaccination, but a properly-fitted face mask must be worn at all times, except when eating or drinking. Children under the age of 2 are exempt from wearing a face mask.

Attendees with a valid medical exemption, that prevents them from being vaccinated, will be permitted to enter the venues, but must provide written documentation of the exemption from their physician and must wear a mask in the venue at all times.

The policies apply to guests, artists and employees of the venues. The Vail Valley Foundation said that policies will be revised in the future based on data specific to COVID-19 disease trends in Eagle County.

For ticket holders who are unable to meet the new venue requirements, refunds will be provided but must be requested in an email to boxoffice@vvf.org at least three business days in advance of the scheduled performance.

Sept. 9 community concert will now be ticketed

The Vail Valley Foundation also announced that its Sept. 9 End of Summer Community Concert will now be a ticketed event so that the new policies can be properly enforced. The event will still be free, but attendees will need a valid ticket for entry into the show.

“Instituting these new protocols is only possible in a ticketed environment, but we don’t believe that will be a deterrent to those who want to attend,” said Dave Dressman, vice president of sales and the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater for the Vail Valley Foundation. “We have a very high rate of vaccination in this community, we expect the new policy to be embraced and supported, and we have seen our valley’s tremendous love of live music. We are ready to enjoy the unity that can only come from joining together to enjoy live music at this beautiful venue.”

The concert will feature a host of local musicians and is meant to be a time for the community to gather in unity, celebrate front-line workers and stay positive while navigating the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upcoming shows

The Vilar Performing Arts Center and the Ford Amphitheater have a full season of programming on tap for late summer and autumn.

Highlights at the VPAC include comedian Colin Quinn, Keb’ Mo’ Band, Jackson Emmer/Sierra Ferrell, plus STARS educational performances, Underground Sound programming and more.

Highlights at the Ford Amphitheater include Rodrigo y Gabriela, The VVF’s End of Summer Community Concert, Death Cab for Cutie, and Phil Lesh & Friends.

For more information, tickets and event dates, visit VilarPAC.org and GRFAvail.com .