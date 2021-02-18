Globally-conscious adventure brand expands with four new Haus Partners

Thanks to its new Haus Partner program, Gravity Haus Members now have access to the Gravity Haus experiential lifestyle at seven locations across Colorado, California and Nosara, Costa Rica

Gravity Haus Now Offers Benefits in Seven Locations Gravity Haus is a collection of sustainable experiences curated for an adventure-loving community. These include uniquely-designed guest rooms, functional co-working spaces, world class guided adventures, thoughtfully-crafted food and cocktails, holistic training and recovery, access to state-of-the-art gear and equipment, and so much more. Gravity Haus owned locations include Breckenridge, Vail and Winter Park (opening in 2021), and now thanks to Haus Partners, members can enjoy the same globally conscious lifestyle amenities and adventures in Telluride, Silverton, North Lake Tahoe and Nosara, Costa Rica. Membership starts at just $40 a month. Join during the month of February and get 15 months of membership for the price of 12.

Living an active, intrepid lifestyle is a culture that unites like-minded adventure-seekers, and thanks to the vision of one Colorado entrepreneur, that unified lust for life also has multiple physical locations to call home.

Gravity Haus — with owned hotel locations in Vail, Breckenridge and Winter Park (opening summer 2021), and recently-announced Haus Partner locations in Telluride, North Lake Tahoe, Silverton and Nosara, Costa Rica — is a membership-based hospitality community featuring dozens of amenities, discounts and benefits. As Gravity Haus continues to expand, CEO Jim Deters says the brand remains wholeheartedly committed to its mission, which is to create a globally conscious community for the modern adventurer.

“We’re building more modern amenities for mountain towns, developed with a community mindset and as community-based assets,” he says. “The idea is to distill it all into conscious capitalism and consumptions. We believe in asking three questions: Is it good for you? Is it good for the planet? Is it an amazing experience?”

Sustainability at its core

The Gravity Haus lifestyle incorporates sustainable practices into every aspect of its business, from coffee beans to in-room soaps to hotel mattresses to sustainably-sourced food.

Gravity Haus Members enjoy a collection of events and Haus Perks: discounts on gear and outdoor experiences such as heliskiing, climbing and backcountry events, nutritional classes, wine tastings +more.

“We’re not buying meat from confined cattle operations—we buy from ranchers who are raising cattle appropriately,” Deters says. “Our members care about how they consume. If we’re going to inhabit this planet, we want to spend our time and dollars as close to harmony as we can with other environmental stewards.”

Haus Quiver, one of Gravity Haus’ most coveted membership benefits, is based on the belief that exceptional experiences are enhanced by knowing where to play and having the right gear. A lot of outdoor gear is prohibitively expensive, and schlepping it around in planes and vehicles adds another layer of hassle.

“We want our members to consume consciously while they’re at these destinations,” Deters says. “This is not a rental business, it’s a member perk. You don’t have to own all of this gear to enjoy these experiences.”

Unpretentious

Gravity Haus provides more urban amenities for members and guests such as co-working spaces, which it offers at each Gravity Haus

An essential component of Gravity Haus’ mission is to implement these practices in an unpretentious way. Through an affordable pricing model, Gravity Haus aims to make these lifestyle choices more accessible to outdoor-adventure community members, and especially the locals who call these towns home.

What Deters found as he was developing the business model was that nothing hit the sweet spot — mountain town amenities were “either 40-years-old janky, or super high-end expensive.”

Membership opportunities were geared toward the ultra-wealthy, but Deters’ vision was for a more sustainable interpretation of “luxury” that included access to the right toys, a love of the planet and a desire for personal growth.

“It’s about accessibility vs. exclusivity,” says Matt Windt, executive vice president of marketing and communications. “We appreciate the luxuries of life, but luxury in terms of the quality of the experience, not the price tag associated with it.”

Gravity Haus’ rapid and continuous growth since launching in 2019 proves there was a thirst for this type of experiential community in Colorado and beyond.

“The locals frequent our locations, which keep them buzzing and thriving,” Deters says. “We believe Gravity Haus is in the community-building business.”

Four New Haus Partners — a significant value add for members

Gravity Haus knows time in the gym makes its members more resilient out on the mountain, which is why its owned-and-operated hotels include state-of-the-art gyms, branded as Dryland Fitness.

Gravity Haus also strongly focuses on building value for its members, and its latest Haus Partner announcement proves it’s continuing to do just that. Windt says with seven Gravity Haus travel options, members are enabled to explore these locations in the Gravity Haus way.

“The hotel partner is the jumping off point,” he says, “to live this lifestyle, armed with the gear to play and explore.”

Deters says he really wanted to extend the value to the most likely places that Gravity Haus community members would want to access. Of course, Gravity Haus plans to build, own and operate in even more destinations, but partnerships allow them to expand membership benefits more immediately.

“Our active outdoor travelers prioritize active destinations vs. leisure destinations,” he says.