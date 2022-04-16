Gypsum Daze 2022 concert lineup announced

The Marshall Tucker Band and The Cadillac Three will play Gypsum Daze on July 15.

Courtesy photo

The Valley’s biggest country music concert heads into its 39th year featuring four bands with two nights of concerts on Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16.

Friday’s Gypsum Daze concert revs things up with the legendary southern rock sound of The Marshall Tucker Band and the gritty, freewheeling country vibe of The Cadillac Three. Saturday’s concert keeps the tunes rolling with opening act Nate Barnes followed by chart-topping country artist, Michael Ray.

“This is going to be a rockin’ Gypsum Daze,” Gypsum Event Manager Briar Schreiber said. “We’ve got the country-rock side of things covered with Friday’s lineup while Saturday’s lineup weaves in more of the modern country sound. And you can’t beat the ticket prices.”

Gypsum Daze concert tickets go on sale May 15 with early-bird pricing (single concert night for $25, both concert nights for $40) running through July 10. Starting July 11, single-night tickets increase $5 and two-night tickets go up $10.

Gypsum’s signature event, Gypsum Daze celebrates our small-town spirit in a big way. It’s a community event that brings friends, neighbors, and families together to celebrate Colorado, our western heritage and rural mountain fun like only Gypsum can. The Gypsum Daze weekend includes a multitude of free family activities and events such as a youth fishing derby, parade, 5k, classic car show, jalapeno eating contest, youth talent show, kids activity zone, food trucks, and two nights of concerts. Plus, new this year is the addition of the Carve Wars – a traveling chainsaw carving art competition. Get all of the 2022 Gypsum Daze event details at GypsumDaze.com .