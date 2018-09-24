High Five Access Media to host Avon Town Council candidate forum, Thursday, Oct. 4

AVON — High Five Access Media will host a public forum featuring candidates for the Avon Town Council election from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, in the Avon Town Council chambers at 1 Lake St. in Avon.

The campaign season is expected to be lively, with eight candidates on the ballot to fill four slots. The forum will offer an opportunity for the Avon electorate to evaluate candidates in a side-by-side format. Each candidate will have equal time to answer questions on a variety of topics, which will be presented by moderator Rich Carroll, who served on the Avon Town Council from 2006 to 2010 and as mayor from 2010 to 2014.

Topics may include town-owned lands, relocation of the Hahnewald Barn, special events programming, affordable housing and the candidates' top priorities if elected. The public is welcome to submit questions for the forum to avonforum2018@highfivemedia.org by 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29.

A short meet and greet precedes the forum from 6:30 to 7 p.m. High Five Access Media's live video coverage begins at 7 p.m. and will show on local cable television Channel 5 and on the internet on Live on Five at highfivemedia.org/live. Video of the event subsequently will be available on the High Five Access Media website.

Elections take place Tuesday, Nov. 6. Ballots will be mailed to all registered voters on Monday, Oct. 15, and may be returned by mail or dropped off at the Avon Center Building. In-person voting is also available at the Avon Center Building beginning Monday, Oct. 22. For more information, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us.