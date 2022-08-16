Highway 6 closure in EagleVail continues as CDOT assesses damaged section of roadway

At around 1:30 p.m. Monday, an additional spout of water opened in the asphalt, indicating possible progression towards a sinkhole.

Carolyn Paletta/Vail Daily

A section of U.S. Highway 6 in EagleVail near Kayak Crossing continues to be closed following a potential sinkhole situation that began Monday.

Crews have been assessing road conditions “to determine if the road is still safe to travel on and whether there might be a large void underneath the road surface,” according to a Tuesday update from CDOT. “If the road is safe to travel on, CDOT will reopen the roadway with both lanes open (normal traffic) or with one lane of alternating traffic.”

The section of roadway has been undergoing strength testing and other methods since its closure. During a visual inspection Tuesday morning, crews noted the swelling in the roadway had gone down.

Crews plan to use a deflectometer Wednesday to assess whether there is a void underneath the pavement, but the process is weather-dependent. With a 65% percent chance of rain in the forecast, officials are hoping the conditions will hold out for a better assessment. In the meantime, officials urge motorists to continue checking COtrip.org for the latest updates.