Flash flood warning downgraded to flash flood watch, I-70 reopens in Glenwood Canyon

The National Weather Service has downgraded a Flash Flood Warning issued Monday to a Flash Flood Watch, and the interstate through Glenwood Canyon has reopened.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said closures are possible if another flash flood warning is issued.

The National Weather Service said heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area is still expected.

“Residents near the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area should prepare for potential flooding impacts,” the National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office reported. “Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars.”

In 2020, the Grizzly Creek Fire closed Glenwood Canyon for nearly two weeks.

The following summer, in July of 2021, mudslides prompted an extended closure on I-70 for approximately two weeks.

This summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation has put safety closures in place in an effort to protect the traveling public from flash floods and mudslides in Glenwood Canyon.

A Flash Flood Warning was also issued on Sunday night as heavy rainfall hit the area.