CDOT says upcoming closures possible on Floyd Hill due to sun glare

Eastbound Interstate 70 will undergo closures on Floyd Hill for sun glare.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily archive

Motorists traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 near Floyd Hill may face periodic morning closures over the coming months due to increased risk from sun glare.

Beginning in early November through February, the sun’s angle can create a blinding glare for drivers due to inclining hills along the highway in the early morning hours, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

To minimize risk, safety closures are possible for drivers heading eastbound up Floyd Hill east of Idaho Springs around mile points 244 to 248. Intense sun glare can occur as far east as Genesee. Closures in the area typically average around 45 minutes and can occur between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., according to the agency.

In the event of a closure, eastbound traffic will be rerouted at Exit 244 for U.S. Highway 6, which is at the bottom of Floyd Hill. Motorists can either stay the course on U.S. 6 through Clear Creek Canyon or take the eastbound I-70 frontage road (U.S. 40) to get back onto I-70 at Beaver Brook.

Safety tips for driving in the sun include:

Support Local Journalism Donate



Wiping the inside and outside of windshields to make sure it is clean

Having ample windshield wiper fluid

Wearing sunglasses to provide shade

Adjusting speed

Slowing down gradually instead of slamming on the brakes

Closure decisions from November through February are made on a case-by-case basis each morning with collaboration between Colorado State Patrol and CDOT personnel who are stationed near Floyd Hill.

Drivers can check the latest travel alerts by going to COTrip.org and sign up for text and email alerts for the I-70 mountain corridor.