Ice skating returns to Nottingham Lake 

Crews work to clear snow off the ice rink Wednesday on Nottingham Lake in Avon. The rink is projected to open Monday, Dec. 26, and will be open from 3-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

After a one-year hiatus due to above-average temperatures and less-than-ideal weather conditions, the town of Avon is bringing ice skating back to Nottingham Lake.

The town’s staff are working hard to open the ice rink next week with a target date of Monday, Dec. 26. The rink is expected to be open from 3 to 8 p.m. The opening date is contingent upon weather and ice rink conditions over the weekend.



The town is planning to operate the ice rink through February, with dates and hours that may be adjusted based on staffing, weather or ice conditions. The recreation department manages the ice rink and provides skate rentals and concessions out of the Metcalf Cabin in Harry A. Nottingham Park.

Community members and visitors with their own skates can enjoy the use of the Nottingham Lake ice rink for free but are required to sign a liability waiver. Skaters can also expect to enjoy hot cocoa, s’mores, fire pits, music, seasonal lighting and beautiful views.



The ice rink will be open Mondays through Fridays from 3 to 8 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m. The hours of operation are subject to change based on staffing, weather and ice quality. An open skate section and recreational hockey area will be available daily.

“Box hockey” goals will be provided on the west end of the ice rink, running north and south. In mid-January, the recreation department will also plan to offer select ice programs such as learn to skate, drop-in hockey and drop-in tea kettle curling.

Updates on ice rink status, operations or available programs can be found online at AvonRec.org , on Avon Recreation’s social media pages, or by calling the recreation center front desk at 970-748-4060.