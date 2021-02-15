Jasmine Dolcescu and Noelle Razee named Vail Christian High School honor scholars to join the Class of 2025

This year’s recipients of the annual Vail Christian High School Honors Scholarships are Jasmine Dolcescu of Eagle County Charter Academy and Noelle Razee of Vail Christian Academy. Both students earned merit-based scholarships, providing half price tuition each year until graduation from Vail Christian High School. (Special to the Daily)



Vail Christian High School recognizes two deserving Eagle County eighth-graders each year as recipients of its Honors Scholarship. Winners are chosen on the basis of grades, standardized test scores, teacher recommendations, written essays and personal interviews. This year’s recipients are Jasmine Dolcescu of Eagle County Charter Academy and Noelle Razee of Vail Christian Academy.

“Many of the valley’s best and brightest incoming freshman applied, representing schools from Gypsum to Vail,” Head of School Steve O’Neil said in the announcement. “Both Jasmine and Noelle showed grit and grace, and their hard work and drive for excellence was evident. They each rose to the top of this intellectually gifted crowd.”

Both students earned merit-based scholarships, providing half price tuition each year until graduation from Vail Christian High School, totaling over $100,000 over four years.

Noelle and Jasmine will be part of the school’s 48-member incoming freshman class.

“Both girls are extremely bright and well-deserving and they have exciting futures ahead of them,” Director of Admissions Heather Downey said. “We are honored to be a part of it. We are incredibly proud of both Jasmine and Noelle, and we are excited for them to join the VCHS family in the class of 2025.“

During the signing ceremony, Noelle credited her family for their support and confidence in her throughout her elementary and middle school years. “They believed in me and encouraged me to to excel and always put forth my greatest effort,” Noelle said.

Jasmine said earning this scholarship gives her “a sense of pride and accomplishment.” She thanked her teachers and expressed excitement to sign on at Vail Christian High School.

This is the fifth year Vail Christian High School has awarded the Honor Scholarship to incoming freshmen through an application process based on academic merit, positive community impact and academic achievement. Winners must maintain a GPA of 3.75 throughout their four years of schooling and must exhibit strong character and leadership.

“VCHS has been the starting line for many young adults who go on to excel in their careers, and also take pride in their service to others.,” O’Neil said. “At Vail Christian High School, our values of excellence, faith, character, and community translate to the real lives of our students after they graduate.”

For more information about the class of 2025, contact Heather Downey, director of admissions, at 970-766-4125 or hdowney@vchsweb.org.