Jill Coyle promoted at Edwards-based Hill Aevium, a local marketing firm

EDWARDS — Jill Coyle was recently promoted to vice president and director of client services at Hill Aevium. This creative agency in the Vail Valley specializes in integrated marketing, advertising and brand evolution for clients including those in tourism, hospitality and the resort industries.

"I'm a natural-born competitor and ecstatic to take on this role with the agency to deliver high-performance results for our clients," Coyle said. "At Hill Aevium, our diverse team of marketing professionals guide clients through every step of the creative strategy process. As VP, I'll continue to grow and build upon that core and work with our team to provide marketing solutions that are grounded in creative insight and also produce data-driven results."

Coyle will be responsible for managing client accounts and assisting in the growth and development of staff and the firm overall. This involves expanding and securing new business, monitoring agency growth to be sure it meets and exceeds projections, and overseeing the internal management of the company. She'll also identify collaborative opportunities, hire new personnel and empower the creative team to present innovative leading-edge marketing solutions.

Coyle will also be a presenting speaker at the Ignite Mountain Travel Symposium, April 8 – 14, in South Lake Tahoe, California. Ignite MTS is the largest and longest running annual gathering of mountain travel professionals in the world.

Outside the office, Coyle is involved in two groups through the Vail Valley Partnership, a non-profit community development organization. She participates in the Young Professionals Power Group and is currently the facilitator of the Power Marketing Group, a peer advisory group of business leaders that convenes regularly to discuss diverse topics that include resource allocation, digital presence and setting a strategic marketing plan. Coyle was also honored as a nominee for the Vail Valley Young Professional Award.

For more information, go to http://www.hillaevium.com.