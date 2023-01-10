Large slash piles to be burned north of Vail this week￼

Firefighters with the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit are planning to burn large slash piles this week beginning Tuesday about four miles northwest of Vail along Red and White Mountain Road (NFSR 734).

Smoke and potentially flames could be visible from Vail and the Interstate 70 corridor.

“We closely monitor weather and fuels prior to igniting piles to ensure conditions are good for safe, effective burning,” said Justin Conrad, Upper Colorado River East Zone fire management officer. “We are also watching weather conditions for optimal smoke dispersal to minimize impacts to the Vail Valley and surrounding communities.”

The piles are the result of timber salvage work in the area to improve forest health and help reduce fuels for wildfire.

Upper Colorado River crews will also be burning piles in Summit County this week west of Breckenridge Distillery and northeast of the Dredge Trailhead near Tiger Road. These slash piles are the result of previous fuel reduction work.

For more information about these pile-burning operations, call Jim Genung at 970-404-5411.

Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information visit: Colorado.Gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health .