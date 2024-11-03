Live music, fireworks, movies and more round out Birds of Prey World Cup ski racing events in Beaver Creek

Athletes, artists, beer tastings, movies and more highlight the 10-day Stifel Birds of Prey Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup at Beaver Creek Dec. 6-15.

Complementing the on-hill action featuring the best men’s and women’s alpine ski racers in the world, Beaver Creek Village will be bustling with energy from back-to-back World Cup events and live entertainment throughout the 10-day event.

“We are so excited with this year’s lineup of free entertainment to highlight the 10-day World Cup Festival throughout Beaver Creek Village and the Vail Valley,” said Sarah Franke, Birds of Prey event director and senior vice president of the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation, which has hosted the Birds of Prey ski races since 1997. “We have a fantastic lineup of live music, representing a wide array of musical tastes, and events planned in Beaver Creek Village, Vail and at the John and Karen Arnold Red Tail Stadium this year thanks to John and Karen Arnold’s transformational support to the Vail Valley Foundation and ski racing in the Vail Valley, and incredible support from our partners at the Beaver Creek Resort Company, Beaver Creek Resort, Vail Resorts, U.S. Ski & Snowboard, the U.S. Forest Service, the International Ski Federation, Stifel and CELSIUS energy.”

John and Karen Arnold’s gift, which was recently announced , ensures that the Stifel Birds of Prey stadium grandstands will remain free to spectators, preserving the event’s accessibility for ski racing fans from around the world.

Now in its ninth year, an expanded Beers of Prey also returns with two distinctively different tasting events on Saturday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 14, in Beaver Creek Village featuring craft beer samplings of limited edition, seasonal and fan-favorite brews. Beers of Prey tickets start at $35 and are on sale at BCWorldCup.com .

Learn more about what’s on tap with the calendar of events below. A variety of great brand partners will be on-site in Beaver Creek Village with unique activations and event merchandise. More events are in the works, so keep up with what’s new at BCWorldCup.com or on Instagram or Facebook .

VIP tickets are available for purchase at BCWorldCup.com .

Racing begins with men’s downhill training runs on Tuesday, Dec. 2, followed by the downhill race on Friday, Dec. 6, super G on Saturday, Dec. 7, and giant slalom on Sunday, Dec. 8. The women’s Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup speed tour kicks off with downhill training on Wednesday, Dec. 11, with the downhill scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14, and super G on Sunday, Dec. 15.

All events are subject to change. Keep up with social media and the website for detailed information on product giveaways and more. Learn more about the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation, which organizes the Stifel Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup each year, at VVF.org .