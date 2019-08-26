Local Starbucks donating tips to 5-year-old recently diagnosed with cancer

The Starbucks in Avon is donating its in-store and app tips to a local 5-year-old recently diagnosed with cancer.

Ross Leonhart | rleonhart@vaildaily.com

The staff at Starbucks in Avon sees a lot of friendly faces every day, including those of the Mills family. But when the staff found out about 5-year-old Noah Mills’ recent cancer diagnosis, the team of baristas decided to do more than smile and serve.

On Monday, the staff donated their tips to the Mills family, looking to help provide support during a difficult time. As of 5 p.m. on Monday, over $400 in tips had come in.

On Wednesday, the staff at Starbucks in Avon is going to donate their tips again, both in-store and through the app.

“It’s such a small town,” said Ashley West, store manager.

West credits her staff for their philanthropy, as she doesn’t receive tips as the manager and thus left it up to them to decide what they wanted to do.

“Every single person was willing to donate their tips,” she said proudly.

A website has been set up for donations as well.

The sign at Starbucks reads: “Our dear five-year-old Noah Mills was diagnosed with cancer. More specifically, doctors discovered Noah has late-stage bilateral renal (kidney) cancer, called Wilms Tumor. He and his family have begun Noah’s chemotherapy treatments in Denver. These will continue for several months, leading to eventual surgeries. Noah will be attending school as much as possible throughout his treatment. His parents, Jason and Shannon, share that Noah has been brave and courageous thus far and that Noah’s strong heart, spirit and tenacity shine bright. Knowing our community is full of generous and helpful hearts, this Meal Train was organized by friends of the Mills Family to help support them during this time. Please feel free to sign up to make the family a meal and/or make a donation, as it is highly probable that Jason and Shannon will encounter unforeseen expenses during their family’s fight with cancer. Most importantly, Jason and Shannon welcome your prayers and are grateful for your love and support. Please feel free to share this page with others who are looking for ways to support Noah and his family.”

To support Noah Mills, visit https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/gwm95e/donate.