‘Making Contact’ takes a look at life on, above and beyond the Earth

Are we alone?

That question and many more are addressed in a new book by Alan Steinfeld called “Making Contact: Preparing for the New Realities of Extraterrestrial Existence.”

Is there life beyond Earth? Will human beings find that they are part of a larger cosmos?

It’s a lofty topic, but Steinfeld does not attempt to answer these mysteries on his own. Steinfeld has curated 11 essays from the most well-respected researchers in the field, including John E. Mack, former head of the Harvard Medical School department of psychiatry and an alien abduction investigator, and Nick Pope, former assistant to the UK Ministry of Defense and investigator into unidentified aerial phenomena and unidentified flying objects.

These experts have been studying this topic for decades and Steinfeld decided now was time to share some perspectives.

“I decided to release the book now because, first, it has been 75 years of denial about the existence of UFOs and only recently are Pentagon officials saying that there is something unexplainable in our skies. There are new special agencies within the Department of Defense that are saying that it is no longer tolerating ridicule of military people coming forward about the phenomena,” Steinfeld said. “Second, there seems to be a lot more sightings around the world. People must realize this is a planetary event and I think we are being prepared to move into a greater awareness of our place in the cosmos.”

“Making Contact” is comprised of 11 essays on perspectives of life beyond planet Earth.

It’s a topic that fascinates the public. Just by looking at the popularity of some of the highest-grossing films of all time, like the “Star Wars” franchise, “Avatar,” “ET” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” earthlings are curious about off-world beings.

“There are videos, photographs, hundreds of thousands of eye-witness testimonies and if one can just accept that perhaps all these people have actually seen something that is inexplicable, then we are halfway there. The problem is that most people like their reality to be safe, secure and predictable. But the truth is the world is not that way and has never been that way. There is so much more to reality, and we are at the threshold of a very exciting moment in human history,” Steinfeld said.

Steinfeld said the aim of “Making Contact” is for those curious to read the perspectives and then decide for themselves.

“What this overview does is allow people to form their own opinions about what is going on because no one has the whole truth., not the government, not the witnesses, not even the experts. It’s all fragments of a greater whole. This book helps people build awareness,” Steinfeld said.

“Making Contact” by Alan Steinfeld features the leading voices in the field of UFO research.

Steinfeld is a writer, public speaker and has interviewed over 1,500 people like Deepak Chopra, John Gray, Marianne Williamson and Joe Dispenza on Manhattan cable and his YouTube channel, Youtube.com/NewRealities .