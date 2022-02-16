Man charged with sex assault in Eagle County to face more charges

Joshua Gewirtz

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

Editor’s note: This story contains brief descriptions of sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact that might upset some readers.

The Fort Collins man accused of using the popular dating app Tinder to meet and sexually assault women while living in Avon will now face similar charges in his home county as well.

After months of uncertainty, Deputy District Attorney Amy Padden of the 5th Judicial District told a judge Wednesday that Larimer County will be filing an arrest warrant against Joshua Gewirtz in the coming days.

Gewirtz, 27, is set for two trials in Eagle County in May for sexual assault charges stemming from two separate incidents that occurred within 24 hours of one another at the end of November and the beginning of December 2020.

For the first, Gewirtz faces two sexual assault charges — one a class 3 felony and the other a class 4 felony, according to Padden.

For the second incident, Gewirtz faces two class 3 felonies for sexual assault, one that alleges the victim was drugged without consent and another that alleges the victim was “incapable of appraising the nature of her conduct.” He was also charged with a class 4 felony for sexual assault and possession of a controlled substance, a class 4 drug felony.

The class 3 felony sexual assault charges each carry sentences of four to 12 years in prison. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Gewirtz came before Chief Judge Paul R. Dunkelman of the 5th Judicial District Wednesday morning for a review hearing along with his defense attorney Jesse Wiens.

Gewirtz made his appearance remotely from the Eagle County jail, where he has been held since his August arrest. A November request to lower his $50,000 bond was denied by Eagle County Judge Rachel Olguin-Fresquez due to “the seriousness of the allegations” and “the nature of the predator-type behavior alleged,” she said then.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Padden told Chief Judge Dunkelman that she had finally received a conclusive answer from prosecutors and investigators in Larimer County, where Gewirtz is from. They have drafted up an arrest warrant and plan to submit it to the court “in the next few days,” she said.

Wiens said the Gewirtz family has indicated that they would like him to represent Gewirtz in the Larimer County case as well. He told Dunkelman that he should have more information on how they want to proceed in the next week or so.

“Ms. Padden and I have discussed the possibility of searching for a global resolution between the cases,” Wiens said Wednesday.

This would mean that the Eagle and Larimer County cases would be combined solely for the purpose of reaching a plea deal with the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office that would settle all cases at once.

If they proceed in this manner, the May trials and other Eagle County hearings may need to be postponed while the parties see if they can reach an agreement, Wiens said, but added that “that would be at the discretion of the Court.”

“We may need to pull back on these cases to see what’s going to happen in all three cases. I understand that,” Dunkelman said in response. “I think, right now, we just keep up moving forward as we’ve got it scheduled with the understanding that the defense may have to regroup a little bit when they see what comes out of Larimer.”

Another review hearing was set for March 2 at 8:30 a.m., during which the full extent of the additional Larimer County charges will likely be revealed.

Beyond this hearing, Gewirtz is also set to come before Chief Judge Dunkleman on the afternoon of March 21 for pre-trial motions hearings. His first trial in Eagle County is currently set to begin on Monday, May 2.

Email Kelli Duncan at kduncan@vaildaily.com