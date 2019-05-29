Mikaela Shiffrin flies with US Air Force Thunderbirds

Mikaela Shiffrin likes to go fast, even when she’s not skiing on the World Cup circuit or at the Olympics.

On Tuesday, the Olympic gold medalist, World Cup overall champion and Vail Valley native met up with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Through her Instagram story, Shiffrin details the whole experience with lots of excitement and emojis.

“You don’t really have perspective for how fast you’re going until you’re soaring through the clouds,” she wrote on her Insta story, from the clouds.

“It was incredible,” she said on her story, “the most incredible thing I’ve ever experienced.”

Her instructor was also impressed. Major Jason Markzon said “she killed it,” adding that they hit 9Gs in the Thunderbird.

Follow Shiffrin on Instagram at @mikaelashiffrin.