Multiple accidents shut down parts of eastbound I-70 as snow, wind hamper travel in Eagle County

As of 7:20 p.m., both eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at mile marker 135 near Dotsero are blocked due to an accident. An accident near mile marker 157 near Wolcott has also shut down the right eastbound lane.

Visit https://cotrip.org/home.htm for the most up-to-date road closure information.

The National Weather Service had issued a snow squall advisory urging drivers to slow down or delay travel earlier Wednesday, but the advisory expired at 6:30 p.m.

