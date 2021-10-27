Obituary: Bernard “Bernie” C Cooper

Bernard "Bernie" C Cooper

January 8, 1952 – October 21, 2021

It is with great sadness in my heart I must share the passing of Bernard “Bernie” Cline Cooper, of Eagle Co. He passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, October 21, 2021. He was 69-years old and was a Veteran of the United States Navy.

Bernie is survived by his beloved wife Melanie (Anderson) Cooper, proud and devoted father of Dustin (Jessica) of Gypsum Co, Nicholas (Lauren) of Greeley Co, and Mackenzie of Eagle, and proud grandfather to Bentley Ike (Dustin). He was the beloved son of late Bernard J. Cooper and Delma Hall of Canton, OH; cherished brother to Barbara Whipkey (Richard “Ick”) of Parkersburg, WV; and Earleen Thomas (Charles) of Chole, WV; son in-law of Reta Anderson (late Warren “Andy”) of Chippewa Falls, WI; Reta’s partner DuWayne Thomforde of Rockford, IL and in-laws Marquita and Tim Haley of Chippewa Falls, WI and Mark Anderson of Eau Claire, WI as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Bernie was born on January 8, 1952, in Joker, WV and later raised in Grantsville, WV. He moved to Colorado in 1978 to work in the hospitality business. He worked in different capacities in the resort industry such as the Lodge at Vail, Sandstone Creek Club, Lions Square Lodge, Eagle Point Resort and most recently as the General Manager at Best Western Plus in Eagle, Co. He retired August 31, 2021.

His greatest passion was the love he had for his wife, children, and grandson. He loved watching his children play in sports and was their coach in T-ball, baseball, football, and girls softball. He even coached a women’s softball team in Vail in the early 80s which Melanie played on. Friends of the children would say our house was the place to “hang out” and would say they considered Bernie their second dad. He quickly became best buds with his grandson Bentley by teaching him how to “rough house”. Bentley will miss his “Papa Cooper” very much!

If you were lucky enough to cross paths with Bernie, you were not only his friend but he cared about you as if you were family. He was a gentle and respectful soul who was kind, loving, faithful and if you knew him well you would know just how deeply sentimental he could be. Bernie was a good husband, most-awesome dad and best friend who will be missed forever.

Bernie is survived by his most treasured legacy, his family.

A Memorial Service will be held on November 14, 2021 at the Exhibition Hall at the Eagle County Fairgrounds at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to the family through the GoFundMe link https://gofund.me/fd8ae205 to help with expenses. Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 3156 Eagle, CO 81631