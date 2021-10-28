Obituary: Dr. Hugh Richard Overy

Dr. Hugh Richard Overy

Provided Photo

January 3, 1930 – October 17, 2021

Dr. Hugh Richard Overy passed away peacefully on October 17, 2021, at the age of 91. He was born in Kent, England, the youngest son of Sir Thomas and Lady Overy. His father was a founder of the law firm Allen & Overy. Hugh grew up in Kent with “buzz bombs” flying overhead during World War II. He attended Radley School and graduated from Trinity, Oxford University, M.A., B.M., B.Ch. Captain Hugh Overy served his national service in Germany in the Royal Army Medical Corps, completed his Residency at Westminster Hospital, London, and was a member of the Royal College of Physicians.

Hugh met Angela Farley while skiing in Zermatt, Switzerland, and they married in London on Dec.14, 1962. They emigrated from London, England, to Denver, Colorado, in 1963 to begin a Research Fellowship in cardiology with the University of Colorado Medical Center where he attended the first heart transplant performed in the U.S. He became an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the C.U. Medical Center then Director of the Cardiovascular Laboratory at the VA Hospital. Dr. Overy became a U.S. Citizen in 1969 and later founded his own Colorado Cardiology practice. Hugh served as Chief of Coronary and Intensive Care and of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory at Mercy Hospital in Denver, as a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology, and Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at the CU Health Sciences Center where he enjoyed teaching medical students and interns.

Hugh and Angela hand-built a cabin on Lake Dillon where he taught his children to ski, fish and sail. Hugh loved trout fishing in many places but his favorite was Walden Hollow near Granby, CO. Hugh treasured the friendships of his summer men’s tennis, winter skiing group, and pheasant hunting trips. They built a house near Sedalia, CO, and he retired in 1995. Hugh restored a 1929 Rolls Royce, made rafting/fishing trips to Alaska, and braved the Grand Canyon and Salmon Rivers. They visited his siblings in Australia and their daughter in S.E.Asia and New Zealand. Hugh and Angela moved to Cordillera, Eagle County in 2008, where they hosted children, grandchildren, and family from all over the world. The final move to Edwards was made in 2018 where Hugh passed on a beautiful Fall Sunday overlooking the Eagle River.

Dr. Overy is survived by his wife of 58 years and love of his life, Angela, two sons Richard (Lara) and Charles (Julie), daughter Alexandra (Holm) Miehlbradt and grandchildren, Cameron, Isabel (Noah) Scruggs, Madison, Andrew, Lisa, Nicholas, and Katrina, all of whom he was immensely proud – his “progeny”. Per Hugh’s wishes, he was cremated and his ashes scattered at a family gathering. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to HomeCare and Hospice of the Valley, 823 Grand Avenue, Suite 300, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 https://hchotv.org