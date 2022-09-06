Obituary: Erickson Shirley

Erickson Shirley

March 13, 1959 – August 21, 2022

Erickson (Erick) Scott Shirley, 63, passed away unexpectedly on August 21, 2022, in Vail, Colorado. He is survived by his father Jon Shirley of Medina, Washington, his brother Peter (Suzanne) Shirley of Colleyville, Texas and his sister Mary Shirley (Brendan Katin) of Gulf Stream, Florida. Erick was preceded in death by his mother Gail Greig.

Erick was born in Boston, Massachusetts and lived in Boston and New York City before moving to Brussels, Belgium in 1974. He graduated from the International School of Brussels and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon. In 1987 Erick received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law after which he practiced law at Shidler McBroom & Gates in Seattle, Washington.

In the 1990s, during the heyday of Seattle’s Grunge music scene, Erick made a lasting contribution to the City’s culture when, with two friends he founded two of the live music clubs that were at the center of that movement – the Crocodile Café and Moe’s Mo’Roc’N Café (now Neumos).

In 2000 Erick bought a home in Vail and became deeply connected to the Vail community. Erick was an excellent skier and in the summer a rider of bikes and off-road motorcycles. Erick was a highly trained and talented photographer and an excellent vintage car racing driver. He travelled the world, enjoyed fly fishing, fine wine, cooking, and climbing mountains. Erick had many friends and will be dearly missed by all who loved him.

A memorial service will be held in Vail and will be announced at a later date.