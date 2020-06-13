Obituary: Francis Martorano

Francis Martorano

Provided Photo

September 11, 1941 – June 3, 2020

Francis Joseph Martorano, 78, of Castle Rock, CO, passed away on June 3, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY on September 11, 1941 to Joseph J. and Librina (Primavera) Martorano.

Francis obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree from Notre Dame University and went on to achieve a Medical Doctorate from the Medical College of Virginia. He served in the U.S. Navy between 1963 and 1967. On March 18, 1977 Francis married Mary Margaret Patton at The Peck House in Empire, Colorado. Dr. Francis “Frank” Martorano was a Pediatrician who practiced medicine in Denver, CO for over 30 years. It was believed by many that he “hung the moon” based on the love and kindness he showed the children he took care of, the communities he touched, and the family he loved.

Dr. Frank enjoyed every activity under the sun, including sailing, playing the piano, cross country skiing, hiking and cycling. Aside from his home “Cerrito” in Castle Rock, CO, he loved going twice yearly to Molokai, Hawaii to stay with his spouse at their Kaluakoi residence.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Francis is survived by his wife, Mary of Castle Rock, CO, children, Louise Martorano of Evergreen, CO, Haley Martorano of Dillon, CO, Stefan Martorano of Denver, CO, Anne Martorano O’Brien of Dillon, CO and Mary Martorano McQuain of Dublin, OH, grandchildren, Joseph Martorano of Oceanside, CA, Aurora Barnett of Mount Vernon, MO, William O’Brien and Sean O’Brien both of Dillon, CO, Nova Martorano and Felix Martorano, both of Denver, CO. Also survived by his brother, Vincent Martorano (wife, Maria) of Pahrump, NV and sister, Patricia Martorano-Drown (husband, Bruce Drown) of San Clemente, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Librina Martorano.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dr. Frank’s memory may be made to the Colorado Humane Society, 2080 S. Quebec Street, Denver, CO 80231 https://coloradohumane.org/ See ponderosavalleyfunerals.com